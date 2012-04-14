LONDON, April 14 Singer Robin Gibb, a founding
member of the disco-era hit machine the Bee Gees, is in a coma
surrounded by members of his family in a London hospital,
British media reported on Saturday.
A spokesman for the 62-year-old, who has been battling
cancer and recently contracted pneumonia, was not immediately
available to comment on the reports.
"Our prayers are with Robin," an unnamed family friend told
the Sun newspaper, which first reported the news.
"He has kept so positive and always believed he could beat
this. Sadly, it looks like he has developed pneumonia, which is
very bad in his situation."
The tabloid said that Gibb's wife Dwina, sons Spencer and
Robin-John, daughter Melissa and brother Barry were keeping a
bedside vigil.
In February, Gibb announced he had made a "spectacular"
recovery from cancer. But in late March he underwent further
surgery on his intestines.
He was forced to cancel all engagements, including the world
premiere earlier this month of his first classical work,
co-written with Robin-John, called "The Titanic Requiem".
Gibb had emergency surgery in 2010 to treat a blocked bowel
and further surgery for a twisted bowel - the condition that
killed his twin brother Maurice in 2003 at the age of 53.
He was diagnosed with colon cancer, which later spread to
his liver.
Gibb originally formed the Bee Gees in Australia with
brothers Barry and Maurice. The group released its first record
in 1963.
But it was in the 1970s that they rose to worldwide fame,
producing a string of disco favourites including "Jive Talkin'",
"How Deep Is Your Love" and "Night Fever".
The brothers never matched that success in subsequent
decades, however, but wrote and produced a string of hits for
other artists.
The band's distinctive tight harmonies and falsetto vibrato
delivery helped the Gibbs sell an estimated 200 million records
worldwide.
