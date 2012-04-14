(Changes sourcing)
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, April 14 Singer Robin Gibb, a founding
member of the disco-era hit machine the Bee Gees, is in a coma
after contracting pneumonia, his official website said on
Saturday.
A spokesman for the 62-year-old, who has been battling
cancer, was not immediately available to comment on reports in
the British media that Gibb had been surrounded by close family
in a London hospital and may have only days to live.
"Sadly the reports are true that Robin has contracted
pneumonia and is in a coma," a statement on www.robingibb.com
said.
"We are all hoping and praying that he will pull through."
The website has been closed down temporarily.
An unnamed family friend told the Sun newspaper: "He has
kept so positive and always believed he could beat this. Sadly,
it looks like he has developed pneumonia, which is very bad in
his situation."
The tabloid said that Gibb's wife Dwina, sons Spencer and
Robin-John, daughter Melissa and brother Barry were keeping a
bedside vigil.
In February, Gibb announced he had made a "spectacular"
recovery from cancer, but in late March he underwent further
surgery on his intestines.
He was forced to cancel all engagements, including the world
premiere earlier this month of his first classical work,
co-written with Robin-John, called "The Titanic Requiem".
According to the Sun, Gibb had emergency surgery in 2010 to
treat a blocked bowel and further surgery for a twisted bowel -
the condition that killed his twin brother Maurice in 2003 at
the age of 53.
He was diagnosed with colon cancer, which later spread to
his liver.
Gibb was born in the Isle of Man between England and Ireland
in 1949 with twin brother and fellow Bee Gees founder Maurice.
His family moved to Manchester in northern England and then
Australia, where the twins, along with older brother Barry,
began performing together.
The Bee Gees released their first record in 1963, but it was
only in the 1970s that the brothers rose to worldwide fame,
producing a string of disco favourites including "Jive Talkin'",
"Stayin' Alive" and "Night Fever".
The Bee Gees never matched that success in subsequent
decades, although Barry in particular produced a string of hits
for other artists including Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross.
The band's distinctive tight harmonies and falsetto voices
helped it sell an estimated 200 million albums worldwide, making
it one of the most successful pop acts in history.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Andrew Osborn)