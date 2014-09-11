BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
Sept 11 Robinson Europe SA :
* Says issues 4,000 series A bonds of the total nominal value of 4 million zlotys
* Says the proceeds from public offering of the bonds will be used to finance current operations of the company
* Says maturity of the series A bonds is three years

* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago