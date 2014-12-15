BRIEF-Vatti sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 50 pct to 70 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 71.9 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan
Dec 15 Robinson Europe SA :
* Q4 2013/2014 revenue 4.6 million zlotys versus 3 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 2013/2014 operating profit 101,235 zlotys versus loss of 236,716 zlotys last year
* Q4 2013/2014 net profit 68,076 zlotys versus loss of 302,551 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 71.9 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 12.4 million yuan to 17.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.8 million yuan)