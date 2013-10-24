* IPO priced at 58 pesos/share vs range of 55-66 pesos
* Philippine companies have raised $1.35 bln from IPOs this
year - Thomson Reuters
* Robinsons Retail deal was delayed, then cut in size as
Philippine stock market fell
By Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, Oct 24 Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc
priced its initial public offering toward the low end of its
range, a person involved with the process said, reflecting a
slide in the Philippine stock market yet keeping the deal on
track for a record listing.
Including an over-allotment of shares, the retailer is set
to raise $650 million, making it the country's largest ever IPO.
Robinsons Retail's offering is part of a slew of IPOs
generated from Southeast Asia beginning last year when a series
of factors combined, including a run-up in stock prices, to
spark a wave of deals in a normally quiet region for capital
markets.
But since an emerging market selloff in May, when investors
worried about a pullback in the U.S. central bank's bond buyback
program, several IPOs in the Philippines were cut in size,
including Robinsons Retail.
The Philippines stock index has fallen 11 percent from a
pick in May.
Still, companies in the Philippines have raised a combined
$1.35 billion from IPOs so far this year, including Robinsons,
more than double last year's total and making 2013 a record year
in the country for new listings.
The IPO rush underscores the local business sector's
positive outlook for the economy despite looming headwinds from
the recent U.S. budget standoff and uncertainties in the global
economic environment.
Robinsons Retail, owned by one of the Philippines' richest
families, the Gokongweis, set its IPO price at 58 pesos per
share, near the low end of its indicative range of 55 pesos to
66 pesos, said Lauro Baja, managing director at UBS Philippines.
The department store and supermarket operator had earlier
cut by at least 20 percent the value of its planned listing
because of weak market conditions. Travellers International
Hotel Group also slashed its offer by more than half.
Weak market conditions brought on by uncertainties
surrounding the U.S. economy originally forced Robinsons Retail
to delay the sale, before lowering the price.
Travellers filed for its IPO in May, just days before the
benchmark index in the Philippines reached an all-time
high. Robinsons Retail filed its deal in June, just as
excitement over emerging markets started to decline.
The offer attracted a total of 135 investors mostly in Asia,
with the international tranche 4.5 times oversubscribed, UBS'
Baja said. Robinsons Retail is selling up to 484.8 million
primary shares, including 22.85 million over-allotment shares.
SEASIA
Despite concerns over the pace of economic growth in the
region, the deals have kept coming.
IPOs in Southeast Asia have totalled $12.8 billion so far in
2013, putting the region on pace to surpass last year's total of
$13.6 billion. Several deals expected in Malaysia, Thailand and
other countries in the region remain in the 2013 pipeline.
For Robinsons Retail, more than half of the total 135
foreign investors subscribing to the shares were from Asia,
while European and U.S. investors made up 21 percent each.
Long-term investors comprised more than two-thirds of the
placements while the rest were from hedge funds and private
banks, Baja said.
Deutsche Bank AG, J.P. Morgan, and UBS AG
were hired as joint global coordinators for the IPO,
with Maybank ATR Kim Eng Capital Partners Inc acting as sole
domestic underwriter.
Robinsons Retail will debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange
on Nov. 11, following the Nov. 5 listing of Travellers
International.
Including the over-allotment, the Robinsons Retail deal
eclipses Cebu Air Inc's $620.8 million offering in
2010, the country's biggest IPO previously.