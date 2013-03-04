* Vietnam consumption grows 22 pct in 2011
* Asia 2012/13 demand seen rising by 5 to 10 pct
By Sarah McFarlane and Lewa Pardomuan
LONDON/SINGAPORE, March 4 Asia's thirst for
coffee is changing the shape of the market as demand for cheaper
robusta beans dramatically outpaces that of arabica, tightening
the price difference between the two varieties.
Arabica coffee beans, which dominate gourmet blends, have
long traded at substantial premiums to the hardier, more
caffeine-rich robusta varieties, which are widely used in
soluble or instant coffee.
But surging coffee demand from Asia, the region where most
of the world's robusta is grown, is narrowing this premium. Most
arabica coffee is grown in South America.
"In traditional markets consumption is flat, but in emerging
markets and exporting countries it's growing fast," said Roberio
Silva, executive director of the International Coffee
Organization (ICO).
"These trends suggest that future demand will generally be
stronger for robusta coffee as emerging markets and exporting
countries tend to prefer soluble coffee."
Top robusta producer Vietnam is also one of the world
leaders in growth of coffee consumption, which was up 22 percent
in 2011 to 1.58 million bags, ICO data showed.
Other Asian countries that also showed strong rates of
growth in 2011 included the Philippines, up 9 percent at 2.15
million bags; South Korea up 8 percent to 1.8 million bags; and
India up 6 percent to 1.83 million bags.
Traders say robusta demand received an additional boost in
2011/12, when a historically high premium on arabicas drove
roasters to switch to using more robustas in their blends.
"Robusta demand growth was already higher than arabica,
because a lot of it is coming from places like South East Asia
and other developing countries that are mostly robusta
consumers, but over the last 18 months this was accelerated,
with some extra demand coming into robusta from arabica as a
result of the wide price difference between the two markets," a
trader at an international roaster said.
While the trend for roasters to switch into robusta has run
its course, the trader said demand growth for robusta would
continue to outstrip that for arabica due to rising coffee
consumption in Southeast Asia, where he estimated rates of
growth were in high single figures.
"Coffee consumption growth is related to economic growth,
and as long as the economies of these countries continue to
grow, then we don't necessarily see a slowdown in this demand,"
the trader said.
"It's basically soluble products - either single-serve
sticks of instant coffee or sachets with combinations of coffee
and milk, or coffee, milk and sugar, which are mostly
robusta-based."
ACQUIRING A TASTE
Asian consumption trends have already had a dramatic impact
on other commodity markets. In the cocoa market, the most
valuable bean product has switched from butter to powder in
recent years due to Asian demand for powder-based products.
Dealers estimated that coffee demand would grow by around 1
percent in mature markets including Europe and North America in
2012/13, versus 5 to 10 percent in Asia.
"The demand for robusta at the moment remains strong because
of higher consumption in several countries in Asia such as
China, South Korea, Indonesia and India and some countries in
the Middle East," said Moelyono Soesilo, purchasing and
marketing manager at Taman Delta Indonesia, a Java-based
exporting firm.
People like their 'kopi tubruk' and Kopiko, a dealer in
Singapore said, referring to the Indonesian style of drinking
coffee and popular coffee-flavoured sweets.
Kopi tubruk literally means "collision coffee". To make a
cup, you add a few teaspoons of ground coffee and sugar, then
pour in boiling water. You wait for the grounds to settle at the
bottom of the cup before you drink it.
"It's all robusta-based products," said the dealer.
Coffee roasters, typically secretive about their blends,
stepped up substitution of robustas for arabicas after ICE
benchmark arabica coffee futures rose to a 34-year high
in May 2011 and the arabica premium over robusta to around $1.90
a lb.
The premium has since narrowed to around 40 cents, its
lowest level in four years. While dealers said it could tighten
further yet, there may come a point at which some roaster demand
switches back into arabicas.
"You tighten more from here and you should start to see
switchback," James Hearn, joint head of agriculture at Marex
Spectron said.
The degree of switchback may be limited by Asian tastes,
however.
"Asia is still a robusta consumption area. No matter how
cheap arabica is, Asians still like robustas," a Singapore-based
dealer said.
(Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; editing
by Jane Baird)