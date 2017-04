SYDNEY, July 11 Shares in Australia's Roc Oil Ltd soared as much as 8 percent to near 2-week highs on Friday after receiving a second takeover offer from an undisclosed source.

The company also noted media speculation and confirmed that Cliq Energy is not involved.

Shares in the company had jumped 7.1 percent to A$0.605 by 0013 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)