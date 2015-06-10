BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
ZURICH, June 10 Roche said it received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. health regulator for its Actemra treatment in systemic sclerosis.
The Basel-based drugmaker said it will present new data from two studies on the drug in patients with early rheumatoid arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis at a rheumatism conference in Rome this week. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it disagrees with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which declined to approve Mylan's generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster Advair in March.