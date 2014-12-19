ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss pharma group Roche
said it would discontinue a late-stage study of investigational
anti-amyloid medicine in pre-dementia Alzheimer's disease,
following a pre-planned futility analysis and recommendation by
the independent Data Monitoring Committee.
The company also said a late-stage study in people with
previously untreated advanced HER2-positive breast cancer showed
three of its treatments helped people live without their disease
worsening, meeting its non-inferiority endpoint.
However, the two treatment arms containing Kadcyla did not
significantly improve progression-free survival compared to the
third one, with Herceptin and chemotherapy, Roche said.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Gopakumar Warrierr)