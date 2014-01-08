ZURICH Jan 8 Swiss drugmaker Roche has
found an efficient way for complex antibody drugs to reach and
penetrate the brain, raising the possibility of more effective
treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer's.
The innovative brain shuttle technology, which has so far
been tested in mice, can cross the blood-brain barrier that has
been a key obstacle for researchers working on neurological
drugs because it acts as a seal against large molecules such as
antibodies.
Alzheimer's is a fatal brain-wasting disease that affects 44
million people worldwide, with the number set to triple by 2050,
campaign group Alzheimer's Disease International says.
Although there is still no treatment that can effectively
modify the disease or slow its progression, a number of
companies - including Roche, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co
and Johnson & Johnson - are pursuing a variety
of approaches to get to the root cause.
It is proving an uphill battle. Over the past 15 years more
than 100 experimental Alzheimer's drugs have failed in tests.
Industry analysts believe that the prize for a truly effective
drug could be a market worth $10 billion in annual sales.
Roche's new technology works by hijacking a natural
transport mechanism called receptor-mediated transcytosis, which
is normally used by the body to transfer proteins inside the
brain.
"We have basically designed this module, called shuttle,
that binds to this transport mechanism and shuttles a cargo
inside the brain," Luca Santarelli, Roche's head of
neuroscience, ophthalmology and rare diseases, said in a
telephone interview.
ANTIBODY BOOST
Results of a study published in the journal Neuron on
Wednesday found the technology helped to increase the
concentration of antibodies in the brains of mice, reducing the
amount of amyloid plaque, which is a hallmark of Alzheimer's.
Roche tested a precursor of its experimental Alzheimer's
drug gantenerumab in the pre-clinical trials. The amount of
antibody that penetrated the brain increased more than
fiftyfold.
Santarelli said that the brain shuttle technology is not
limited to the memory-robbing disease and could be applied to
other neurodegenerative disorders such as Huntington's disease.
The drugmaker is in the process of evaluating which therapeutic
targets and diseases to prioritise.
Roche has struck a deal with U.S. biotech firm Isis
to develop treatments for Huntington's and aims to engineer a
shuttle to increase penetration of drugs into the brain. It is
also working on a programme with Irish company Prothena
in Parkinson's disease.
Santarelli said that all projects are still in pre-clinical
testing and the company needs to undertake a few more steps
before it can begin clinical trials.
Turning to Roche's Alzheimer's pipeline, he said that its
Phase III trial of gantenerumab in patients who have yet to
develop dementia is on track, with results expected in the first
half of 2016.
Roche has two other drugs in clinical testing, including
crenezumab, which has been chosen for a U.S. government-backed
trial in a group of Colombians with a genetic mutation that
leads to Alzheimer's in their forties.