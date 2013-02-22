Feb 22 U.S. health regulators approved a new
drug made by Roche Holding AG for some patients with
late-stage metastatic breast cancer who fail to respond to other
therapies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had
approved Kadcyla, also known as ado-trastuzumab emtansine, for
patients whose cancer cells contain increased amounts of a
protein known as HER2.
The drug's label will carry a boxed warning, the most
serious possible, of the drug's potential to cause liver and
heart damage and death. The drug can also cause life-threatening
birth defects.
In clinical trials, patients who took the drug, known during
its development process as T-DM1, survived an average of 30.9
months, compared with 25.1 months in a control group.
Analysts at Jefferies have estimated the drug could generate
annual peak sales of $1.9 billion as usage in different settings
increases.
Kadcyla works by attaching trastuzumab, sold under the brand
name Herceptin, to a drug called DM1 that interferes with cancer
cell growth, said Dr. Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's
office of hematology and oncology products.
"Kadcyla delivers the drug to the cancer site to shrink the
tumor, slow disease progression and prolong survival," he said.
"It is the fourth approved drug that targets the HER2 protein."
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related
death among women. An estimated 232,340 women will be diagnosed
with the disease in 2013 and 39,620 will die from it, according
to the National Cancer Institute. About 20 percent of breast
cancer patients have increased amounts of the HER2 protein.
The most common side effects in patients treated with
Kadcyla were nausea, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, increased
liver enzymes, headache and constipation.