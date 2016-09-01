ZURICH, Sept 1 Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG said on Thursday its cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab) had helped people, diagnosed with a specific type of lung cancer, live significantly longer compared with chemotherapy in a Phase III study.

"These results add to the growing body of evidence that supports the role of Tecentriq as a potential new treatment for specific types of advanced non-small cell lung cancer," said Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)