ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss drugmaker Roche's
cancer drug Avastin failed to make a statistically significant
difference to survival rates of patients with a common form of
brain cancer in a late-stage study, the company said on
Saturday.
The Phase III AVAglio study presented at the Society for
Neuro-Oncology congress in Washington on Saturday showed
Avastin, combined with radiation and chemotherapy, reduced the
risk of cancer worsening or death, the Basel-based drugmaker
said in a news release.
But the drug did not reach statistical significance in
overall survival, a key data point. Further data are expected
next year, Roche said.
"The interim results for overall survival (OS),
the other co-primary endpoint, did not reach statistical
significance," the company said in the statement.
Earlier data from the study published in August showed
Avastin significantly extended progression-free survival of
people with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Avastin is Roche's third-biggest seller and is approved to
treat several types of cancer, including breast, kidney,
colorectal and ovarian cancers.
