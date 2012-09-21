BRIEF-Medibio Ltd says Michael phelps appointed to co's board of directors
* Michael phelps appointed to Medibio board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday European regulators had adopted a positive opinion of its drug Avastin for the treatment for of women with advanced ovarian cancer.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion for Avastin - known generically as bevacizumab - in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for women with recurrent, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.
Almost 230,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, many of them with advanced disease that returns after initial treatment.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Michael phelps appointed to Medibio board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MVP signs significant development project with csiro-mvp.ax