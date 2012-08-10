ZURICH Aug 10 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
AG said a new study of cancer drug Avastin showed it
significantly extended life expectancy of people with an
aggressive form of brain cancer.
The Phase III AVAglio study met one of its main targets of
improving progression-free survival in people with glioblastoma,
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said in a
statement on Friday.
"This study showed that people with glioblastoma, a
particularly devastating and aggressive cancer without many
treatment options, lived significantly longer without their
disease worsening when Avastin was added to radiation and
temozolomide chemotherapy," Roche said.
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson)