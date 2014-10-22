ZURICH Oct 22 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Wednesday it would spend 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2
billion) to upgrade its Basel headquarters, a vote of confidence
in its Swiss base despite ongoing uncertainty over the country's
immigration laws.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs will spend 1.7
billion francs on a new research building for 1,900 employees
and will also build a new high-rise office block, which will
house 1,700 workers at a cost of 550 million francs.
A further 700 million francs will be spent on upgrading
investing building and infrastructure, the company said in a
statement.
Roche traces its roots in the Swiss city to 1896, when Fritz
Hoffman-La Roche set up the business that bears his name.
But its latest investment comes during a period of
uncertainty for Switzerland, as lawmakers grapple with how to
implement a February vote that called for restrictions on the
number of immigrants from the European Union.
(1 US dollar = 0.9486 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)