(Updates to lead with Roche stating it is not raising financing
for Biomarin bid)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Roche Holding AG is
not raising financing to acquire BioMarin Pharmaceuticals
, a Roche spokesman told Reuters Thursday, contradicting
a report that had lifted BioMarin shares almost 10 percent in
pre-market trading.
Shares of BioMarin gave back most of those gains and was up
1.2 percent after Roche knocked down the report from
DealReporter that said the big drugmaker was lining up $15
billion in debt financing for an acquisition of the Novato,
California-based company.
After the shares surged on that report, Bloomberg reported
that Roche Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan said the
drugmaker was not raising financing in preparation for a bid for
BioMarin. A Roche spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the Swiss
group was not lining up financing for a deal.
Its shares gave up most of those gains and were up 1.6
percent in late morning trading and was trading at $78.75.
In July, Roche Holding AG was seeking financing for a
potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, another
drugmaker that treats rare diseases, sources told Reuters at the
time.
But Roche's head of pharmaceuticals told Reuters in an
interview last week that treating ultra-rare diseases was a
distinct business from Roche's current area of expertise,
comments that may cast doubts on its interest in the field.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
David Gregorio)