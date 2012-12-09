* Roche board of directors seen becoming less independent
* Roche says does not plan to combine CEO and chairman roles
ZURICH Dec 9 The proposed election of Swiss
drugmaker Roche's chief executive to its board of
directors and the exit of two independent board members could
meet with resistance from shareholders, Swiss newspaper
SonntagsZeitung reported.
CEO Severin Schwan's election at the annual general meeting
in March is only a formality, given that controlling families
Hoffmann and Oeri have more than 50 percent of voting rights,
but critics say the announced changes could make the board less
independent, SonntagsZeitung said on Sunday.
"We reject his (Schwan's) election in the light of the
information we have today," Gregor Greber, head of wealth
manager zCapital, told the newspaper, adding that the
independence of the supervisory board was deteriorating.
Roche said on Friday Schwan would be proposed as a new
member of the board and that Vice Chairman Bruno Gehrig and
board member Lodewijk de Vink, who both joined the board in
2004, would not stand for re-election.
Roche spokesman Alexander Klauser told Reuters on Friday:
"In this challenging environment, it makes sense for the board
of directors and the CEO to work more closely together."
Pharmaceutical companies face stiff headwinds due to patent
expiries for key drugs and to price pressures in the wake of
austerity measures.
Klauser said Roche was not considering combining the roles
of CEO and chairman of the board as in the past. Chairman Franz
Humer wore the two hats from 2001 to the end of 2007.
Austrian-born Schwan, who joined Roche in 1993 as a trainee
in corporate finance, took over as CEO in 2008.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Paul Arnold; editing by Jane
Baird)