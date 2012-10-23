BRIEF-Zhejiang Yatai Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Oct 23 Roche : * Roche says cooperating with health authorities on drug safety reporting, has
found no impact on safety profile of its products
WINNIPEG/CHICAGO/BEIJING, June 5 Canada has overtaken the United States as the top North American supplier of pork to China as farmers and meat packers in both nations battle for lucrative shares of the biggest global market.