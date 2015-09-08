By John Miller
| BASEL, Sept 8
BASEL, Sept 8 Roche Chief Executive
Severin Schwan criticised Britain's health system on Tuesday
after two of the company's cancer drugs were dropped from use,
calling it a "stupid" way to control costs that could jeopardise
research in the country.
He also criticised India, an emerging economic powerhouse,
for not doing more to increase its spending on healthcare.
Roche, as the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs, has had
frequent run-ins with Britain over its system for curbing use of
medicines that are not considered cost effective.
The latest clash came on Friday, when a government fund that
helps patients receive cancer drugs not routinely paid for by
the National Health Service said it would no longer pay for a
number of medicines.
The Swiss drugmaker's Avastin for certain cancers and
Kadcyla for breast cancer were among products "de-listed" by the
Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF).
Schwan said the decision failed to recognise the value such
medicines offered society by keeping patients out of hospital
and allowing them to remain productively employed.
"It's stupid from a cost point of view not to look at the
overall cost of healthcare," he told a media briefing.
"This is really sad for patients and I have no understanding
for this decision whatsoever ... there is a fundamental flaw in
how the UK operates when it comes to pricing for medicine."
The CDF, defending the cuts last week, said it had to make
difficult choices but that it was its duty to ensure maximum
value for money.
Schwan said there would be also knock-on effects for
research in Britain, since if drugs like Avastin were not
available as standard then Roche would not be able to do certain
clinical trials in the country.
"Eventually, this will hurt us on the research side in the
UK. This is just a bad decision, not only for patients but also
for society as a whole," Schwan said.
Britain's pharmaceuticals industry also complained this week
about the country's slow adoption of new medicines in clinical
practice, although drug companies also face hurdles in getting
the latest drugs prescribed in other European markets.
The Roche boss had harsh words for India, too, saying the
country was not spending enough as a percentage of its gross
domestic product on healthcare, estimating it at only about 1
percent to 2 percent.
He said that salvos targeting drug companies over the high
cost of medicines in developing countries were distractions from
this more important issue.
"You have a real lack of healthcare infrastructure which
doesn't even enable generic companies to bring medicines to the
Indian population," Schwan said.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)