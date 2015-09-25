BRIEF-Hybio Pharmaceutical receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 10196587.3), for the manufacturing method of Kahalalide F
ZURICH, Sept 25 Roche is expecting the European Commission this year to issue a final decision on a drug combination to treat advanced skin cancer, based on a drug panel's positive opinion made public on Friday.
The European Union's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, has adopted a positive opinion for Cotellic, when used in combination with Zelboraf for treatment of patients with a type of metastatic melanoma, Roche said in a statement.
Roche in August won approval for the drug combination in Switzerland and expects a final decision on approval in the United States this year. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 588 MILLION ($642.3 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 603 MILLION YEAR AGO