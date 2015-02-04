BRIEF-Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to up 10 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 110.5 million yuan to 151.9 million yuan
ZURICH Feb 4 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday a late-stage study of its treatment for slow-growing, or indolent, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma showed significant benefit and met its primary endpoint early.
The study showed that people lived significantly longer without disease worsening or death when treated with Gazyva - marketed as Gazyvaro in the European Union and Switzerland - plus bendamustine followed by Gazyva alone, the company said in a statement.
Data from the study will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting and to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and other health authorities for approval consideration, the company said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)
