ZURICH Feb 4 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday a late-stage study of its treatment for slow-growing, or indolent, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma showed significant benefit and met its primary endpoint early.

The study showed that people lived significantly longer without disease worsening or death when treated with Gazyva - marketed as Gazyvaro in the European Union and Switzerland - plus bendamustine followed by Gazyva alone, the company said in a statement.

Data from the study will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting and to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and other health authorities for approval consideration, the company said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)