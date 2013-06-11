ZURICH, June 11 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
has received Swiss approval for Erivedge, the first
medicine for people with advanced forms of basal cell carcinoma,
the most common skin cancer.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said about
10,300 people are diagnosed with carcinoma in Switzerland a year
and there are more than two million new cases worldwide.
Erivedge was approved in the United States in January and
recommended for approval by European regulators in April. Curis
, Roche's partner, is entitled to certain payments on
the drug.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Alice Baghdjian)