ZURICH, Sept 15 Christoph Franz, chief executive of Deutsche Lufthansa, is in pole position to take over as chairman of Swiss drugmaker Roche, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

Citing two reliable sources, the paper said 53-year-old Franz is the favourite candidate to replace current chairman Franz Humer, who plans to step down next spring.

Roche's board is scheduled to meet on Sept. 26-27 to elect the next chairman, according to the paper.

A spokesman for Roche declined to comment on the report.

Franz has been a member of Roche's board since 2011. While he lacks a pharmaceutical background, he is a German speaker, with experience running a global listed company and knowledge of Switzerland --all of which are deemed crucial for the role.

But Franz, who has been chief executive officer and chairman at Lufthansa since 2011, is in the middle of a strategic overhaul at the German airline, which could complicate any departure.

According to the paper, Franz is in discussions with Lufthansa about the modalities of a possible resignation.

Lufthansa declined to comment to the newspaper about Franz's plans.

