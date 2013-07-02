(Adds details, background)
ZURICH, July 2 - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
AG is buying Constitution Medical Investors (CMI), the
U.S. developer of a testing system for blood diseases like
anaemia and leukaemia, for an upfront $220 million, plus further
contingent payments.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said on
Tuesday the contingent payments depended on the achievement of
certain milestones, without giving details.
It said CMI would strengthen Roche's position in the
laboratory haematology testing business, with an estimated
global market size of more than $2 billion.
CMI is developing "Bloodhound" technology which should
increase efficiency and save laboratory space by replacing
several workstations with a single, compact unit.
Boston-based CMI was created and funded by private equity
firm Warburg Pincus and former Cytyc Corporation
executives Patrick Sullivan and Daniel Levangie.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)