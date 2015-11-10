ZURICH Nov 10 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Tuesday approved Swiss drugmaker Roche's
Cotellic to be used in combination with the company's
Zelboraf drug to treat BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced
melanoma.
Roche is counting on the addition of Cotellic to help it
revive flagging sales of five-year-old Zelboraf, which dropped
25 percent during the first nine months of 2015 and has been
under intense pressure from rivals' drugs as the standard of
care moves to combination therapy.
The FDA decision, which had been expected this month,
applies to advanced melanoma that spreads to other parts of the
body or that cannot be removed by surgery, the U.S. regulatory
agency said in a statement.
It follows approval in August of the combination of Cotellic
and Zelboraf in treating advanced melanoma in Switzerland. Roche
is the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs.
An EU advisory panel has also recommended Cotellic in
combination with Zelboraf. A decision by the European Commission
is expected by the end of the year.
Last month, Basel-based Roche said final survival data from
a Phase III clinical trial showed Cotellic and Zelboraf helped
people with previously untreated BRAF V600 mutation-positive
advanced melanoma live significantly longer than Zelboraf alone.
Cotellic was discovered by Exelixis Inc and is
being developed by Roche and Exelixis.
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Michael Shields)