ZURICH Nov 25 The European Union gave its green
light to Roche's Cotellic for use in combination with
the drug Zelboraf against advanced melanoma, the company said on
Wednesday.
Roche is counting on Cotellic to help it revive flagging
sales of five-year-old Zelboraf, which dropped 25 percent during
the first nine months of 2015. It has been under intense
pressure from rivals' drugs as the standard of care moves to
combination therapy.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the
Cotellic-Zelboraf combination in the United States earlier this
month, with approval from Switzerland in August.
