ZURICH Jan 8 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
released on Friday what it called encouraging results
from a study of its closely watched cancer immunotherapy
atezolizumab.
Roche, the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs, said a
mid-stage trial of atezolizumab in people with locally advanced
or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), showed median overall
survival of 11.4 months in people with higher levels of PD-L1
expression and 7.9 months in the overall study population.
It showed that 84 percent of people who responded to
atezolizumab continued to respond regardless of their PD-L1
status when the results were assessed with longer median
follow-up of 11.7 months.
The therapy was well tolerated and adverse events were
consistent with those observed in previous updates, it said.
"It is encouraging to see that the majority of people with
advanced bladder cancer who responded to atezolizumab maintained
their response with longer follow up," said Sandra Horning,
Roche's chief medical officer and head of global product
development.
Roche plans to submit the data soon to health authorities
and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under breakthrough
therapy designation designed to speed the development and review
of medicines that may demonstrate substantial improvement over
existing therapies for serious diseases.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu)