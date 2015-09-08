BASEL, Sept 8 A regulatory backlog in developing
countries including China has created wait times for drugs
awaiting approval of up to seven years, Roche Holding AG
Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, time lines are getting longer and longer in
countries like China," Schwan said at an oncology event at the
Swiss company's headquarters in Basel. "The authorities are
still in their infancy."
Schwan estimated an approval backlog had added "five, six,
seven years to the regulatory process, on top of what we see in
the developed countries".
China's official Center for Drug Evaluation said this year
more than 18,500 drugs were awaiting approval at the end of
2014.
That was up by a third from a year before, adding to
industry concern that it is getting harder to get medicines
approved in the Chinese market.
Schwan did not specify which Roche drugs were among those
whose approvals are delayed.
In previous decades, emerging countries including China
recognised their authorities were ill-equipped to adequately
scrutinize new pharmaceuticals, he said.
Consequently, they deferred to regulatory decisions by
authorities in Europe or the United States.
That has changed, Schwan said, as developing countries
assert their independence.
While it may be understandable that China wants an
independent regulatory system to oversee medicines, Schwan said,
patients were suffering because of delayed access to medicines
during the transition.
"In certain developing countries we see huge issues," he
said. "In a sense, it's going in the wrong direction."
