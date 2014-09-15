BRIEF-Ardelyx Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million
* Ardelyx inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ptE31A) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it had started late-stage trials for its experimental drug lampalizumab as a treatment for a serious eye disease.
The Basel-based firm has initiated Phase III trials for lampalizumab as a treatment for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 55, which gradually causes vision loss in the macula, making it harder to read, drive and recognise people's faces. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Ardelyx inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ptE31A) Further company coverage:
* Alere Inc - on April 24, co entered into third amendment, dated as of April 24, to secured credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2015