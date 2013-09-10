Sept 10 Trial data on Swiss drugmaker Roche's
breast cancer treatment Perjata supported a faster
approval of the drug for use in early stages of the disease,
reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Tuesday.
The FDA review team believed that the totality of the data
submitted, including study results and the drug's safety
profile, supported an accelerated approval, documents posted on
the FDA's website on Tuesday said. ()
Roche is seeking approval for Perjata as a neoadjuvant, or
initial, treatment for early stage breast cancer patients whose
cancer cells contain increased amounts of the HER2 protein.
A neoadjuvant treatment is given in the beginning to shrink
a tumor before the main treatment.
If approved, Perjeta, to be used in combination with Roche's
older breast cancer drug Herceptin and chemotherapy drug
docetaxel, would be the first neoadjuvant breast cancer
treatment approved by the FDA.