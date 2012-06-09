BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 8 U.S. health regulators have approved a new breast cancer drug from Roche Holding AG that the company hopes will become the standard treatment for women with an aggressive, incurable form of cancer.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the injectable drug Perjeta for women with a type of breast cancer known as HER-2 positive, which makes up about a quarter of all breast cancers and has no cure.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.