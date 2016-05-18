May 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Roche Holding AG's immunotherapy for the most common form of bladder cancer.

The drug, Tecentriq, belongs to a closely watched class of drugs called PD-1 inhibitors, which help the immune system fight cancer by blocking a mechanism tumors use to evade attack.

This is the first approval in this class of drugs for this type of cancer, the agency said. (1.usa.gov/206G1Nc) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)