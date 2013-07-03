China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
ZURICH, July 3 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators have granted priority review to its experimental leukemia treatment GA101.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants priority reviews to medicines that are considered potentially significant therapeutic advancements over existing therapies.
The FDA set a review date of December 20 for the drug as a treatment for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Roche said.
Basel-based Roche hopes GA101 will help fend off cheaper competition for Rituxan, which loses patent protection in Europe later this year, threatening a product with nearly $7 billion in annual sales.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.
WASHINGTON, April 1 President Donald Trump has neither a clear White House tax plan nor adequate staff yet to see through a planned tax reform, according to interviews with people in the administration, in Congress and among U.S. tax experts.