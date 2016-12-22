BRIEF-Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries appoints Zia Mahmoud Mousa as CFO
May 30 Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries : * Appoints Zia Mahmoud Mousa as Chief Financial Officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2riVAtA) Further company coverage:
ZURICH Dec 22 Roche Holding AG's emicizumab drug for treating haemophilia A met its primary endpoint in a phase III study, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.
"The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time in people treated with emicizumab prophylaxis compared to those receiving no prophylactic treatment," it said in a statement, adding all secondary endpoints were also met.
Roche is hoping to win a slice of the $11 billion-a-year haemophilia drug market with the drug, also known as ACE910, which represents a threat to more traditional treatments from Novo Nordisk and Shire. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Advaxis and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce clinical collaboration to evaluate ADXS-DUAL and opdivo (nivolumab) in metastatic cervical cancer