ZURICH Aug 16 Roche Holding AG has
decided not to pursue a patent application for its breast cancer
drug Herceptin in India, the Swiss company said on Friday, as
Western drugmakers come under pressure over high prices in the
fast-growing market.
The Kolkata Patent Office said earlier this month that it
had dismissed certain patent applications filed by Roche,
because the company had failed to submit the applications for
Herceptin correctly.
"Roche has come to the conclusion not to pursue Indian
Patent No. 205534 (the secondary patent) and the related
divisional applications," a Roche spokesman said in an emailed
statement. "This decision takes into account the strength of the
particular rights and the IP (intellectual property) environment
in India in general."
Western pharmaceutical companies are keen to tap into
India's $13 billion drug market, but there are concerns about
the level of protection for intellectual property in the
country, where generic medicines account for more than 90
percent of drug sales.
Herceptin, a treatment for a particularly aggressive form of
breast cancer, is Roche's third-biggest seller and notched up
global revenues of 3.08 billion Swiss francs ($3.30 billion) in
the first half of the year.
India's government has considered issuing a compulsory
licence on Herceptin, which would allow local drugmakers to sell
far cheaper, generic copies. The government has so far held off
from a decision.
In 2012, India issued the first ever compulsory licence to
domestic drugmaker Natco Pharma on a kidney and liver
cancer drug, Nexavar, patented by Germany's Bayer.
Roche's decision not to pursue a patent for Herceptin could
pave the way for generic drugmakers to produce cheaper copies,
known as biosimilars, because they are not identical replicas of
the original drug.
However, Roche said there are no approved versions in India
of a biosimilar version of Herceptin, also known as Trastuzumab.
Roche said it would continue to enforce other patents
covering its drugs in India.
