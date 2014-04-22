LONDON, April 23 A new breast cancer drug from
Roche that costs tens of thousands of pounds more than
other treatments is unaffordable for Britain's state-run health
service, the country's healthcare cost watchdog said on
Wednesday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said Kadcyla was not effective enough to justify the
price tag, which can is expected to reach 90,831 pounds
($152,800) per patient for a course of treatment.
The rebuff from the body responsible for deciding if drugs
should be used on the National Health Service (NHS) formed part
of a growing debate about the high price of modern medicines,
especially those for treating cancer.
NICE has been assessing Kadcyla as a treatment for women
with so-called HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to
other parts of the body, cannot be surgically removed and has
stopped responding to initial treatment.
"We had hoped that Roche would have recognised the challenge
the NHS faces in managing the adoption of expensive new
treatments by reducing the cost of Kadcyla to the NHS," NICE
Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said in a statement.
"We apply as much flexibility as we can in approving new
treatments, but the reality is that given its price and what it
offers to patients, it will displace more health benefit which
the NHS could achieve in other ways, than it will offer to
patients with breast cancer."
NICE's draft guidance recommending against Kadcyla's routine
use is now open for consultation and Dillon said he hoped Roche
would look again at the price.
($1 = 0.5944 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Angus MacSwan)