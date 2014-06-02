* Roche to pay $125 mln in cash for Genia Technologies
* To make up to $225 mln in contingent payments
* Genia's technology to reduce price of sequencing -Roche
(Adds comments from the head of Roche's sequencing unit,
analyst, updates shares)
ZURICH, June 2 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said it was buying privately held U.S. gene-sequencing firm
Genia Technologies for up to $350 million, securing access to a
technology that should allow it to decipher human genes more
quickly at a cheaper cost.
Gene sequencing is vital to the development and use of new
medicines by allowing researchers and physicians to better
understand the human genome.
Under the deal announced on Monday, Genia's shareholders
will receive $125 million in cash and up to $225 million in
contingent payments depending on certain milestones, Roche said
in a statement.
Dan Zabrowski, head of Roche's sequencing unit, said the new
technology had the potential to be more accurate, faster and
less expensive than existing systems.
Most systems currently on the market make copies of DNA in
order to generate enough coherent data to be read by the
sequencing platform, he said, comparing this technique to making
thousands of copies of a book.
"Some of the words would come through better than others and
potentially some of the sentences or words would be fragmented,"
he said. "At the end you have to take those thousand copies and
use a lot of informatics analysis to be able to assemble the
book and read it."
Instead, Genia's technology is based on the measurement of
single DNA molecules reducing the amount of errors and
information, he said.
Analysts at Helvea welcomed the deal.
"The company has managed with this acquisition to put its
foot in the door of the so-called next generation sequencing,"
they wrote in a note, adding the smaller scale and lower costs
should lead to a broader usage of the new technology than
previously envisaged.
Other sequencing platforms also rely on expensive optical
sensors, but Genia uses cheap electronic semiconductors, the
same as those used in cell phones and computers, to measure
changes in electrical currents and identify DNA sequences.
Zabrowski said Roche was still on the lookout for external
partnering opportunities in sequencing as well as developing its
offering in-house.
In 2012, Roche abandoned an attempt to buy gene-sequencing
company Illumina for $6.7 billion after the U.S. firm's
shareholders held out for a higher price.
Roche shares were up 1.9 percent at 1443 GMT, outperforming
a slightly firmer European healthcare index, helped also
by positive drug data released at a big cancer conference in the
U.S. over the weekend.
