GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling gets market's vote, stocks cold shouldered
* Asia shares ex-Japan at lowest in five weeks, Shanghai skids
ZURICH, April 15 Adverse currency moves weighed on first-quarter sales at Roche Holding AG, which fell 1 percent, despite a healthy uptake of its new cancer medicines.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said first quarter sales were 11.5 billion Swiss francs ($13.08 billion), slightly below the average analyst forecast of 11.89 billion in a Reuters poll.
A weak U.S. dollar, Japanese yen and Latin American currencies took a toll, shaving 6 percentage points off first-quarter sales. Excluding the impact of currencies, sales were up 5 percent. ($1 = 0.8791 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran at industry body event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not disclosed. 12:15 pm: Railway