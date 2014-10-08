ZURICH Oct 8 Roche Holding Ag

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted to file the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review of Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy

* If approved by the FDA, Lucentis could be the first eye medicine available for diabetic retinopathy patients.