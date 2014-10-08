BRIEF-Celsion Corp files for stock shelf of up to $15 mln
* Celsion Corp files for stock shelf of up to $15 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oHuVl7 Further company coverage:
ZURICH Oct 8 Roche Holding Ag
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted to file the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review of Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy
* If approved by the FDA, Lucentis could be the first eye medicine available for diabetic retinopathy patients. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom) )
* Mitsui & Co. will sign a memorandum with Russian drugmaker R-Pharm on a capital tie-up; Mitsui will buy an equity stake in R-Pharm - Nikkei