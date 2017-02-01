ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss drugmaker Roche said
on Wednesday it remains committed to its diabetes care business
following a report that the company was considering options for
the unit.
There has been "no change", said a Roche spokesman. "We
remain committed to Diabetes Care."
Bloomberg had reported alternatives for the unit could
include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as
much as $5 billion, citing people familiar with the matter. [bloom.bg/2knSjG5
]
Roche said last year it had no plans to sell the business.
There has been activity with similar businesses, with
Johnson & Johnson saying last week that it is looking to
divest its diabetes division. Bayer AG sold its
diabetes business to KKR and Panasonic in 2015
for $1.1 billion.
