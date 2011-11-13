ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss drugmaker Roche
Holding AG does not need a new cost cutting programme
after it announced a big savings plan last year, Chairman Franz
Humer told a newspaper on Sunday.
"We don't need new programmes... but we will always pursue
efficiency improvements," Humer told the NZZ am Sonntag
newspaper in an interview.
Last November, Roche said it would cut 4,800 jobs to save
2.4 billion Swiss francs in annual costs from 2012 onwards as
the pharma industry grapples with mounting pressure on prices.
Rival Novartis AG said last month it is slashing
2,000 jobs in Switzerland and the United States to keep costs
under control in the face of growing price pressures and the
strong Swiss franc.
Humer said Roche was suffering less than other Swiss
companies from the strength of the franc but still needed to
improve productivity and efficiency in the country.
Humer, who was chief executive of Roche for a decade before
handing over to Severin Schwan in 2008, said he would stand for
reelection as chairman in March.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell)