* Roche offering $5.7 bln in tender expiring at midnight
* Feels bid "full and fair", Illumina has rejected as too
low
* Roche has history of succeeding in hostile takeovers
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Feb 24 Swiss drugmaker Roche
looks set to extend its $5.7 billion cash bid for U.S.
gene decoder Illumina when the offer expires at
midnight on Friday, sticking to its established, and so far
successful, M&A playbook.
Roche is bidding $44.50 a share for the San-Diego-based
group, an offer it views as "full and fair", but one Illumina
has dismissed as too low.
The frosty reception from the Californians is unlikely to
faze Roche, which has a history of success with hostile takeouts
and also faces little risk of competition from rival bidders,
according to most analysts.
Earlier buys, such as that of diagnostic test-maker Ventana
or U.S. biotech group Genentech, indicate Roche is happy to take
its time with deals and that it will ultimately prevail with a
sweetened offer.
"I think you can use Ventana as a proxy for what we're going
to see with Illumina. Roche will likely extend its offer at the
same conditions. The market clearly expects that the final price
will be sweetened but it is too early for that," Kepler Capital
Markets analyst Martin Voegtli said.
Roche took seven months to buy Ventana for $3.4 billion in
2008, when chief executive Severin Schwan was head of its
diagnostics unit. It first made an unsolicited, low-end bid
before increasing its original offer by 19 percent.
Illumina shares shot up to $55 from $37.69 after Roche
announced its offer and closed at $51.29 on Thursday in a sign
investors are hopeful Roche will raise its offer.
"This is the missing piece in diagnostics and it is also a
bridge to personalised medicine, which is what Roche stands for
and this is also what the CEO stands for," Helvea analyst
Karl-Heinz Koch said.
NEXT STEP
Roche has been forging ahead in developing targeted
therapies and Illumina's technology would help it to progress
further in this field as gene sequencing can help better
identify which patients benefit from a given drug.
"As the next step, Roche will start talking to some
important shareholders and try to convince them and also to
weaken the mindset of the board members, but this will all take
time as we saw with Ventana," Voegtli said.
"I would say that seven months would be realistic. This
would be a similar timescale to Ventana," he said.
Capital Research Global Investors, Baillie Gifford & Co,
Sands Capital Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
and Jennison Associates are the five biggest shareholders of
Illumina. They collectively own about 45 percent of the
company's outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters data
based on filings.
Roche, which has repeatedly said it wants to engage in
constructive dialogue with Illumina, has named a slate of
director candidates for election at Illumina in an effort to win
control of the board.
Illumina for its part has adopted a "poison pill" defence
strategy by introducing a rights agreement that would be
triggered if any party owned more than 15 percent.
"In the case of Ventana, Roche managed to get an injunction
against the defence mechanism that Ventana put in place. This is
the same one that Illumina is using so we could see a repeat of
this here," Kepler Capital Markets' Voegtli said.
Roche's hostile takeout of Genentech also shows it is not
afraid to play hardball if necessary.
Roche even once cut its original offer for the 44 percent of
Genentech that it did not already own when Genentech shares fell
below the offer price on uncertainty around Roche's financing
for the deal.
In the end, Roche did raise its offer to $46.8 billion,
above the initial bid of $43.7 million, to clinch the deal.
"This is the third time that Schwan is at the forefront of a
hostile takeover. If he wants something he goes for it. He is
determined and he won't be derailed," Helvea's Koch said.