ZURICH May 7 Swiss drugs company Roche
has ended all studies in the development of a drug targeting
heart disease, which some analysts had seen as a potential
blockbuster, after poor results in a late stage trial.
The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board recommended
stopping the trial due to a lack of meaningful efficacy of the
drug, dalcetrapib, when added to existing standard of care in
patients with stable coronary heart disease, Roche said.
"While we have always stated that dalcetrapib is a high-risk
project, we are disappointed by the fact that this drug didn't
provide benefit to the patients in our study," chief medical
officer Hal Barron said on Monday.
In September, head of pharmaceutical research Jean-Jacques
Garaud said the experimental drug, which raised "good"
high-density cholesterol (HDL) substantially in a Phase II
trail, had the potential to generate annual sales of $10
billion.
And in August, Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Race had flagged
theoretical peak sales of 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.9
billion) but was adjusting his estimate for risk to 1.2 billion
by 2016.
A Roche spokesman told Reuters the company never provided
potential peak sales estimates.
($1 = 0.9160 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)