ZURICH Dec 21 Roche is to join forces
with Japan's PSS to improve its gene sequencing
process, raising investment in its own technology after dropping
a $6.8 billion bid for sequencing market leader Illumina
in April.
The Swiss drugmaker and Precision System Science (PSS) said
on Friday they had signed an agreement to develop and
manufacture a fully automated tool to prepare genomic samples.
While gene-sequencing is still in its early stages, research
company BCC says the global market for sequencing products and
services could reach $6.6 billion by 2016, more than double its
2011 size.
Gene sequencing can help better identify which patients
benefit from a given drug and companies like Roche hope the
technology will expand as drugmakers adopt more medicines that
target specific genes.
"To now, the preparation of genomic samples has been a time
consuming and complicated manual process in the sequencing
workflow," said Roche spokeswoman Silvia Dobry.
"The new instrument will be designed to streamline the
sample preparation process reducing the total hands-on time from
several hours to just a few minutes."
Roche head of applied science Dan Zabrowski said an
automated solution would not only improve the efficiency of
laboratory procedures, but also make it easier to reproduce
results by eliminating manual workload.
