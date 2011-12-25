PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CEO says is seeing double-digit sales growth in Asia-paper
* Says confident to outperform market in mid and long term
ZURICH Dec 25 Swiss drugmaker Roche is seeing falling sales in Europe, stable sales in the United States and double-digit growth in Asia, its Chief Executive said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
Asked about the company's performance in 2011, Severin Schwan told SonntagsZeitung: "While sales are stable in the U.S., we see falling numbers in Europe. In Asia, we see double-digit growth, especially in China where the growth rate is significantly above 30 percent."
The pharma industry is grappling with pricing pressures as cash-strapped governments cut back on healthcare spending.
But Schwan said he was confident on Roche's perspectives. "(Chairman Franz Humer) and I are both very confident that Roche can outperform the market in the mid and long term."
June 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.