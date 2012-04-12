* Q1 sales 11 bln Sfr vs 11 bln Sfr in Reuters poll
* Avastin sales start to recover after several qtrs of
decline
* Says Illumina bid "more than adequate" to begin talks
* CEO dismisses Illumina claim to be "Apple of genomics"
* Reiterates 2012 outlook
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, April 12 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said it would have to rethink its tactics if shareholders of
reluctant U.S. bid target Illumina did not back its
approach as it reported strong first-quarter pharmaceutical
sales helped by top cancer drugs.
Genetics specialist Illumina has rejected Roche's $6.8
billion sweetened takeover offer and urged investors to vote
against Roche's bid to get its own nominees on to the U.S.
firm's board at a meeting on April 18 to push for talks.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan told journalists on Thursday
that Roche would have to consider "all its options" if Illumina
shareholders voted against its proposals at that meeting.
Roche's efforts to get its slate of directors elected to
Illumina's board look to be a long shot after three proxy
advisory firms have recommended that shareholders back
Illumina's nominees.
"If Illumina were to engage with us, we would consider any
information supporting Illumina`s contention that our offer
undervalues the company and its prospects," Schwan said in a
statement, adding that publicly available information did not
justify a price above $51 per share.
His comments echo those made in a letter to Illumina
shareholders late on Wednesday in which Schwan also ridiculed
Illumina's claim to be "the Apple of the genomics business".
Roche said its $51-per-share offer for Illumina - raised
from an initial $44.50 - should be "more than enough" to begin
negotiations with the maker of genetic analysis equipment that
can help better identify which patients benefit from drugs.
Illumina's shares fell 3.5 percent to $50.75, as speculation
faded of Roche hiking its offer again by much.
But Bernstein analyst Timothy Anderson said Schwan's
comments still suggested Roche was willing to raise its bid,
"perhaps through some sort of flexible bid, similar to Sanofi's
acquisition of Genzyme?"
Sanofi's 2011 deal to buy Genzyme included
contingent value rights (CVRs) or milestone fees tied to the
company meeting certain obligations and the future performance
of some of its drugs.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said its
first-quarter sales fell 1 percent to 11.03 billion Swiss francs
($12.05 billion), but rose 2 percent at constant exchange rates,
meeting the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
Sales at the dominant pharmaceuticals division beat
forecasts as a return to growth for key cancer drug Avastin and
strong growth of hepatitis drug Pegasys helped counterbalance
hits from the strong franc and cuts to health budget spending.
"The Q2 2012 outperformance, driven by a
stronger-than-expected performance of large cancer drugs and
Pegasys, particularly in the USA, compensating for ongoing
pricing pressure in Europe should provide confidence," said
Helvea analyst Karl-Heinz Koch.
Roche shares closed up 1.56 percent, outperforming a 0.8
percent firmer European health sector.
The bid for Illumina is part of Roche's move into more
personalised medicines helped by advances in genetics research,
and is spurred by the challenges facing the global drugs
industry, including patent expiries and government price cuts.
Roche is better positioned than most to weather the storm,
however, since its top-selling cancer medicines do not face
imminent generic competition.
Even so, it has not been able to escape the impact of
austerity measures in Europe, where many countries have imposed
big cuts in their medicine bills. Roche said those pricing
effects shaved 1.5 percent off European sales in the quarter.
Roche reiterated that it hoped sales would grow in the
low-to-mid single digit range at constant exchange rates this
year, while core earnings would grow in the high single-digits.
Sales of Avastin rose 1 percent to 1.385 billion francs,
meeting average analyst forecasts and reversing several quarters
of decline for what used to be Roche's top-selling drug. Roche
reiterated its peak sales forecast of 7 billion francs.
Avastin, hit last year when the United States revoked its
conditional approval as a treatment for breast cancer, has been
overtaken by Roche's other cancer drugs Rituxan and Herceptin,
which both saw sales grow 7 percent in the quarter.
"Oncology revenues (Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan) overall
performed about 1 percent better than expected," said Vontobel
analyst Andrew Weiss.
Roche said Avastin's growth was mainly driven by increased
use in lung and colon cancer, with growth in Japan and emerging
markets offsetting a modest decline in western Europe, while
sales stabilised in the United States.
Roche expects Avastin sales to continue to grow "in the next
few quarters", Pascal Soriot, head of the pharmaceuticals
division, told a conference call for analysts.
Another highlight was a 32 percent jump in sales for
hepatitis drug Pegasys, driven by increased demand in the United
States for use in triple combination therapy.