ZURICH May 3 Roche said on Thursday a study of rheumatoid arthritis patients treated with Actemra showed the drug is as efficient when injected under the skin as it is intravenously.

"This may provide patients and their doctors with an important additional treatment option," said Hal Barron, Head of Global Product Development and Chief Medical Officer for Roche.

No new safety issues were identified, Roche said.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart)