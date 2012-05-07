ZURICH May 7 Swiss pharmaceuticals company
Roche said on Monday it would terminate all studies in
the development of a drug targeting heart disease after it
failed to improve patients' health significantly in a late stage
trial.
Roche said the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board
recommended stopping the trial due to a lack of meaningful
efficacy of the drug, dalcetrapib, when added to existing
standard of care in patients with stable coronary heart disease.
"While we have always stated that dalcetrapib is a high-risk
project, we are disappointed by the fact that this drug didn't
provide benefit to the patients in our study," said Roche Chief
Medical Officer Hal Barron.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)