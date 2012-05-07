ZURICH May 7 Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Monday it would terminate all studies in the development of a drug targeting heart disease after it failed to improve patients' health significantly in a late stage trial.

Roche said the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board recommended stopping the trial due to a lack of meaningful efficacy of the drug, dalcetrapib, when added to existing standard of care in patients with stable coronary heart disease.

"While we have always stated that dalcetrapib is a high-risk project, we are disappointed by the fact that this drug didn't provide benefit to the patients in our study," said Roche Chief Medical Officer Hal Barron.

(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)