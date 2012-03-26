MEDIA-Amazon to sell cars online in Europe - Automobilwoche
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
ZURICH, March 26 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG extended its $5.7 billion cash bid once again for U.S. gene decoder Illumina on Monday, as Roche sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy.
Roche, which is offering $44.50 per share for Illumina, extended its offer until April 20, 2012.
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.